Two passengers from Columbia were injured after crashing into a utility pole on Carol Road in Camden County Saturday night.

Two passengers from Columbia were injured after crashing into a utility pole on Carol Road in Camden County Saturday night.

Erin R. Tiller, 37, was driving her 2011 Kia Sorento westbound on Carol Rd. with Halie N. Barclay, 39, in the passenger seat. Tiller traveled off the right side of the road and collided with a sign, a driveway edge and a utility pole. The pole fell over and the strain of the wires pulled another over.

The wires the fell onto the roadway struck Anthony J. Martin, 40, in his 2020 Toyota Corolla. He was not injured. Tiller and Barclay left the scene with minor injuries and were transported to Lake Regional. All involved parties were wearing safety devices.