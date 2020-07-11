An Iowa woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a tubing incident at the 53-mile marker on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

An Iowa woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a tubing incident at the 53-mile marker on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Jennifer Schreiner, 36, of Des Moines, Iowa was tubing when she overturned and was struck by the tow rope that came from a northbound 2017 Chaparral Open Boat being driven by 63-year-old Charles Tickles of Lenexa, Kansas.

Schreiner was wearing a safety device at the time of the incident and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat her injuries. The boat was undamaged and was driven from the scene.