With just a few minutes left in an online equity forum Thursday night, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, a local activist and founder of Race Matters, Friends, called into question a survey CPS sent out on school resource officers.

"With the elimination of the SRO program, how should CPS reallocate funds to enhance the protection of students and staff while they are in CPS care?" the survey asked.

Wilson-Kleekamp said the survey "weaponized whiteness" in its wording, and was not "anti-racist." Superintendent Peter Stiepleman responded that he had worked on the wording of the survey with many others.

The heated exchange continued for several moments before organizers of the forum intervened.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Wilson-Kleekamp’s comments were a personal attack and violated the stated norms of the forum, which encouraged participants not to specifically name individuals while expressing comments or concerns.

"Anti-racism" is a concept coined by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi in his book "How to Be an Anti-Racist." According to Kendi, there is no such thing as being not racist.

"The opposite of ‘racist’ isn’t ‘not racist,’" Kendi writes in his book. "It is ‘anti-racist.’ … There is no in-between safe space of ‘not racist.’ The claim of ‘not racist’ neutrality is a mask for racism."

The idea is that implicit bias and learned racism so often play into mindsets that one cannot simply be "not racist" because ideas are often racist by default, according to Kendi.

An anti-racist survey, Wilson-Kleekamp said during a phone call on Friday, would have addressed the interactions of school resource officers with Black students and other students of color before asking how funds could be effectively reallocated.

Black students are disciplined and referred to law enforcement at a higher rate than white students, according to years of data. The Missouri chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union recently called for an end to in-school policing.

Many of the responses to the survey do express a fear of increased violence in schools in addition to drugs and weapons. Others call for additional spending on mental health and crisis intervention.

School resource officers became popular after the Columbine High School mass shooting. However, critics say, the police presence in schools has increased the discipline disparities between Black and white students.

Because the survey did not address this disparity, Wilson-Kleekamp said the survey was not anti-racist.

"He might be claiming that he is neutral, but that is not neutral," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "There is no neutrality in the racism struggle."