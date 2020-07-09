A Wisconsin man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a boat propeller while swimming on the 1.4-mile marker of the Little Niangua Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Dhaval Patel, 33, of Grafton, Wisconsin attempted to climb into the 2019 Lowe SS270 while the vessel was idling and was struck.

Patel was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat his injuries and the boat was driven from the scene by 37-year-old Gautm Patel of Mount Vernon, Illinois.