Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon now offers occupational medicine services to the local business community. Pauline Abbott, D.O., MPH, CIME, who is board-certified in occupational medicine and environmental medicine, provides comprehensive services to promote the health of workers through preventive medicine and clinical care.

Occupational medicine services now available at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon include DOT physicals; drug tests; breath alcohol tests; hearing tests; pulmonary function tests; and immunizations. In addition, Dr. Abbott treats work-related injuries. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon is located at 416 S. Maple Street, Eldon, MO.

To schedule an appointment, call 573-392-5523. Learn more and download an Occupational Medicine Information Packet at www.lakeregional.com/OccMed.