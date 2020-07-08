The suspect drove into a dead-end driveway and there fled on foot. Pursuing officers conducted a K-9 track of the suspect and as a result, the suspect was apprehended laying a creek.

On June 29th, 2020, an Eldon Police Officer received information relating to a wanted felon with numerous warrants for his arrest was in Northgate Apartments. Upon Officer's arrival, the suspect was gone. Receiving a full description of the suspects’ vehicle officers began patrolling for the suspected vehicle. The vehicle and suspect were located at Rock Island park in Eldon. The video evidence at the park shows officers pulling behind the suspect in a parking spot. Upon seeing this the suspect rammed into the officer’s patrol car and then fled the park. A vehicle pursuit ensued throughout Miller County and into Morgan County.

In Morgan County the suspect drove into a dead-end driveway and there fled on foot. Pursuing officers conducted a K-9 track of the suspect and as a result, the suspect was apprehended laying a creek.

The suspect, Jeffrey W. Boyland was arrested. Boyland was charged with:

Count 1: Assault 2nd degree-Special Victim Count 2: Armed Criminal Action Count 3: Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Count 4: Property Damage 1st degree Count 5: Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony

Boyland’s bond was set at $200,000 bond.

The officer that was struck suffered no injuries.

The Eldon Police Department would like to thank the Morgan County Sheriff’s department and the Miller County Sheriff’s department for their assistance in this matter and capture of the suspect.