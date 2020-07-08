The City Aquatic Facility tentatively plans to be open July 11 and 12 (Friday and Saturday) and resume regular hours on Friday, July 17. This is subject to change.

Camdenton Press Release:

The plan is to open July 11 and 12, close July 13-16 and then open July 17 through the end of the season.

We plan to have more information regarding swim lessons and pool party reservations tomorrow."