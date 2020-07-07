A pair of Versailles men were injured Monday evening when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Route J in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Adam Guinn, 22, was traveling north in his 2006 Ford F350 just south of Tierra Lane when he attempted to pass another motorist and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Guinn overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the roadway again where it overturned and struck several trees. Guinn was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Cory Weicken, a 22-year-old passenger, was seriously injured and transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital. Both men were not reported to be wearing safety devices.

The Ford F350 was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in responding to the incident.