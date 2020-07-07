A pair of men from Holts Summit were injured Monday night in a watercraft collision at the 3.8-mile marker of Downing Branch Cove on Lake of the Ozarks.

A pair of men from Holts Summit were injured Monday night in a watercraft collision at the 3.8-mile marker of Downing Branch Cove on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred as a result of operating both craft in a careless and imprudent manner. An eastbound 1998 Arctic Jet Ski driven by 24-year old Charles Phelps traveled into the northbound path of a 1992 Wellcraft Runabout driven by 25-year old Tyler Crocker and collided. Phelps, who was wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and transported by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

The jet ski Phelps was driving was listed as having moderate damage and was released to the family. The Wellcraft Runabout had minor damage and was driven from the scene.