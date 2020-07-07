"Ozarks Amphitheater will host for King and Country on Friday, July 24th. It is, however, with regret and great disappointment that we must announce that this will be the only performance in our 2020 season."

Press Release:

"Ozarks Amphitheater will host for King and Country on Friday, July 24th. It is, however, with regret and great disappointment that we must announce that this will be the only performance in our 2020 season. Because of the current restrictions related to the COVID 19 pandemic having led to the closure of venues, most national touring bands have found it logistically and economically infeasible to perform this summer and have postponed dates into 2021. For those shows on our 2020 schedule that had not already been postponed (Granger Smith, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Rodney Carrington) new dates in 2021 will be announced and tickets purchased will be good for the new dates. However, if you prefer, you may request a refund through Ticketmaster for tickets purchased online, or by calling our office at 573-346-0000, for tickets purchased at Bridal Cave. We deeply regret any inconvenience that this may cause, but the current situation with the surging of COVID 19 cases is unpredictable and the resulting uncertainty required that we make this difficult decision at this time.

While this has had a significant impact on our business, we remain optimistic about our future and especially our 2021 season, with the rescheduling of all but one of our 2020 shows and knowing that we have the very real opportunity for booking of several other popular acts.

We hope that you will continue to support live music at Ozarks Amphitheater in 2021 and beyond."