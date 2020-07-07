The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, notify all close contacts to be placed on quarantine, monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discuss testing options.

The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently, we have a total of 25 cases, of which 10 remain active. One of the active cases is currently hospitalized. All active cases are isolating and shall not go to work, school, or anywhere in public. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, notify all close contacts to be placed on quarantine, monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discuss testing options. We will continue to update our website’s dashboard with number of reported cases, number of active cases, and very basic demographics. We will not issue a press release or announce on Facebook each time we get a newly reported case, but will continue to provide a routine update on Facebook.

It remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper use of masks, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and avoid sick people, or if sick yourself, stay home. Masks are very effective and strongly encouraged when distancing is not an option. We strongly encourage those that have jobs where it is impossible to distance themselves to wear a mask and, again please stay home if sick and call their health care provider. This includes a fever of 100.4 or greater, any symptoms that are similar to a cold or flu, diarrhea, and a loss of sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild the symptom.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and aggressively perform contact tracing as recommended by Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877- 435-8411. Every healthcare provider offers the COVID-19 test, including Lake Regional, Capital Region, SSM, Boone Hospital, and Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics throughout the county. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays (centralozarks.org). Additional free community testing will be available in Jefferson City on July 7, 8, and 9 from 7 am to 7 pm at Cole County Health Department’s former address of 1616 Industrial Drive. Everyone is welcome, regardless of residency, but registration is strongly encouraged at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

For the most up to date information, like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth. Our dashboard and guidance for a variety of businesses and activities can be found at millercountyhealth.com.