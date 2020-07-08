The search for the next Eldon City Administrator has begun. Newly elected mayor Trevor Vernon confirmed Tuesday that the city is taking applications for the position.

Vernon says the focus of the search is to find a candidate that will help move the city forward amongst its goals.

“There are houses being built, Quaker just came to town, the school is one of the best in the lake area, we are in a great position for the future,” Vernon said. “The next person needs to systematically work on our infrastructure. I think it is our biggest challenge.”

The city of Eldon has heard much concern from its residents recently over the current financial state. With cuts to numerous departments in December 2019 and multiple board meetings opening the floors to locals statements, it’s clear that the city has a tough road ahead.

To aid in this cause, Vernon says that they are looking for a candidate with a strong sense of leadership and problem-solving skills to help navigate the years ahead. On top of financial issues, Vernon also p[ointed to the need of solving stormwater issues starting to pop up actress town. He says that a main component of the job will be to operate the voter-approved sewer project.

One benefit to the new hire will be the help of current City Administrator Debbie Guthrie, who Vernon says will be staying for some time to help in the transition.

The application process is scheduled to stay open until the middle of July when Vernon says they will begin interviewing applicants. He hopes to have someone hired by August 1.

“I think the new Administrator and the board will have many discussions on what Eldon could be in the coming years,” Vernon said. “The Administrator will come in with new thoughts and ideas. I am excited to see what those ideas will be.”