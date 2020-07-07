While responding, deputies learned the suspect had left the residence and had been making terroristic threats to kill law enforcement. The suspect was later located and arrested without further incident.

On 07/04/20 deputies responded to Climax Springs for a domestic assault. While responding, deputies learned the suspect had left the residence and had been making terroristic threats to kill law enforcement. The suspect was later located and arrested without further incident.

Dennis L Kraus age 44 of Climax Springs was charged with:

2 counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Misdemeanor Property Damage. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility with no bond.