Camden County health department has confirmed the second county death related to complications from COVID-19.

Camden County press release:

"With deep sadness, Camden County Health Department has received notification of a resident who has died from apparent Covid related complications. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the family. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family in their time of sorrow. This is the 2nd Camden resident who has died from apparent Covid related complications. As of 4pm today, our total cases are at 80, with 11 active cases being investigated and followed."