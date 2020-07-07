The July/August issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is full of ideas on how you can enjoy the dog days of summer.

The July/August issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is full of ideas on how you can enjoy the dog days of summer.

From parasailing to grilling, you’ll want to take a look at what you can do with your family this season. We all know that things have changed over the last couple of months, but the Lake is busy with tourists and locals and there’s plenty of safe ways to enjoy the summer.

If you are a golfer, there might be some new regulations at your local course. That shouldn’t impact your tee time, but make sure you are prepared before hitting the green.

Featured in the latest issue are life-long skiers Larry and Nanette Erickson, and Charlotte Morrow who are still at it decades after traveling the country to compete and perform in ski shows. They ski for fun now, but are often seen being towed around the Lake.

Tour a new home in The Villages that brings the type of homes you might find in Massachusetts and Maine to the Lake. Built by RC Construction, this home was built with family and guests in mind. You’ll appreciate the detail and craftsmanship that has gone into the design as well as the décor.

Lake Lifestyles magazine can be found on newsstands across the Lake area including at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach, Woods Supermarket in Lake Ozark, G-2-M in Laurie and Lake Oasis in Camdenton. To advertise or subscribe to the magazine, call 573-346-2132. For questions, email info@lakelifestylesmagazine.com.

ALSO INSIDE

- Avid fishermen Jim and Denise Dill

- What to expect on the golf course

- Tee off golf guide

- Ideas for a virtual vacation

- Tips for safe and healthy summer travel

- Band profile on Lake Collective

- Summer fashion from Sea Gypsy Boutique

- A fairy tail wedding story

- Artful sweets from The Littlest Chocolatier

- Experience the changes at Ozark Yacht Club

- Dining guide

- Regional & local events

- Photos from Lake events