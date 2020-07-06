The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Lake of the Ozarks Brewing Company at 6192 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Lake of the Ozarks Brewing Company at 6192 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on June 24th, 2020 at 4:30. Attendees included Lake of the Ozarks Brewing Company staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their membership with the Lake Area Chamber and their 1 Year Anniversary for the brewery. Lake of the Ozarks Brewing Company is a family owned microbrewery serving craft beers by the glass and growler. Jacob and Logan Schuster and Rick and Maureen Weber, owners, love the history of the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks and showcase it in many ways offering unique beer names and descriptions. They offer an observation deck to watch as they brew beers. Their backyard is the perfect place to enjoy their brews with family and friends. New for 2020 is the newly launched line of pizza in addition to their other great food items. For more information, visit their website at www.lozbrewingco.com or call (573)-693-1993