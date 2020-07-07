The selection of Mr. Fry followed a nationally advertised search that considered over 20 candidates generated by the executive recruitment firm of Baker Tilly, led by public sector executive recruitment consultant Art Davis out of their Kansas City offices.

Lake Ozark has selected Harrison Fry as the new Assistant City Administrator/Community Economic Development Director following an in depth interview with the Mayor, Board of Aldermen and City Administrator. The selection of Mr. Fry followed a nationally advertised search that considered over 20 candidates generated by the executive recruitment firm of Baker Tilly, led by public sector executive recruitment consultant Art Davis out of their Kansas City offices.

Originally from Tennessee, Fry most recently completed a city management internship with the city of Paducah, Kentucky, a community of 25,000, where he performed policy review, conducted research and budget analysis, and assisted the City’s leadership team with a variety of special projects and strategic planning initiatives. Fry received both his Masters’ Degree in Public Administration and his Bachelors’ Degree in Management from Murray State University, located in Murray Kentucky.

According to Mayor Murawski, “Harrison possesses great people skills, experience in both the public and private sector and has an impressive record of serving the community as a volunteer. The Board of Aldermen and the City Administrator are excited to see him hit the ground running to assist us in addressing the priorities of our community.”

Regarding this opportunity, Fry stated, “Lake Ozark has a great quality of life and is the perfect place for me to pursue my career in city management. I am humbled to be selected for this newly created position and am looking forward to assisting the Mayor, Board of Aldermen, City Administrator and staff in their efforts to make Lake Ozark one of the best communities in Missouri!”

Mr. Fry will begin work on July 13. Inquiries should be directed to Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski or City Administrator Dave Van Dee at 573-365-5378.