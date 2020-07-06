Camden County total Covid cases since March 21 now stands at 78 with 2 hospitalized and 1 death. 12 are active cases; 3 of those were close contacts known cases.

Press Release:

Camden County total Covid cases since March 21 now stands at 78 with 2 hospitalized and 1 death. 12 are active cases; 3 of those were close contacts known cases. There have been 65 cases who have recovered. 41 cases have been reported since June 11 with many reporting being exposed to at least one known positive case.

There are several options for testing in the county. All medical providers have testing capabilities as well as Express/Urgent Care sites. There are weekly drive thru testing opportunities at COMC clinics. If you are having symptoms, please contact your medical provider to be evaluated right away.

It is everyone's responsibility to maintain social distancing and if you can't maintain distance, wear a mask if your health allows. Wash hands frequently and clean and sanitize high touch surfaces often. Please make wise choices about being in crowds and when making travel plans. IF YOU ARE SICK, STAY HOME! What you think is just allergies could really be Covid. Please don't expose others needlessly.