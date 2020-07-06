American Red Cross is holding a mobile blood drive at Lowe's in Rolla.
Residents can donate blood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Lowe’s, located at 2300 N. Bishop Ave.
Donors must have proof of age to ensure they meet the minimum age requirements and present a primary form of ID or two secondary forms of ID.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedcrossBlood.org and enter: RollaMO.
To donate blood, residents should be in good general health and feeling well and should not have donated blood in the last 56 days.