Westbound U.S. Route 54 traffic will be reduced this week in order to begin constructing a new on-ramp for the interchange on the north end of Lake Ozark.

Westbound U.S. Route 54 traffic will be reduced this week in order to begin constructing a new on-ramp for the interchange on the north end of Lake Ozark.

To prepare for the construction of the westbound ramp, the project contractor, working for the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin installing fill material on Monday, July 6. This work will require the closure of a single westbound lane through Thursday, July 9.

Signs will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, slow down and watch for crews in work zones. This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.