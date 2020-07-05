An online petition to remove the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the doorway of a Columbia school seeks an action already planned as part of an expansion project.

"That is the plan," said Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, who said she was unaware of the petition when asked about it.

The change.org petition sought 100 signatures and had 57 on Thursday, after being published three weeks ago by Toni Morcos.

The Columbia Board of Education in May 2018 voted to change the name of the school to Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Prior to that, the district had referred to it as Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School, though it remained Robert E. Lee School on state documents.

The building at 1208 Locust St., which dates to 1904, is undergoing an extensive renovation and addition project. During construction, when classes were held in person before the district ended classroom instruction for the pandemic, students, teachers and staff used a section of Cedar Ridge Elementary.

Removing the name over the entrance door during construction was the best time to do it, Baumstark said.

By the time students return to the building, now scheduled for January, the name will be gone, Baumstark said. The original plan was for the building to be ready for students to return in August.

"We’re a little behind on construction," Baumstark said. Weather and problems getting building supplies during the pandemic contributed to the delay.

Morcos couldn’t be reached for comment this week.

The petition makes note of the name change, but states that the Confederate general’s name remained engraved above the door two years later.

"Robert E. Lee led the fight to preserve slavery and white supremacy in America," the statement reads. "His name has no place being honored in our community. The city of Columbia and Missouri as a whole, has so much work to do to overcome its legacy of racism and white supremacy. Destroying a monument to a Confederate general is just one small step in this process."

