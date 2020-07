A heavily intoxicated man nearly drowned at the lake Friday after deciding to go for a swim.

A heavily intoxicated man nearly drowned at the lake Friday after deciding to go for a swim.

Jason R. Federer, 25, was heavily intoxicated and was reported banned from Shady Gators Friday night. Afterwards, Federer decided to go swimming near the 7.4 mile mark of the Main Channel and had difficulty. He was later located and rescued after nearly drowning.

Federer was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional. He was not wearing any safety device when swimming.