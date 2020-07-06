The hot summer days of July are back and Miller County will be celebrating most of the week with the annual Miller County Fair. Looking for the right time to go to your favorite event? Here are the 2020 fair highlights.

It’s that time of year again. The hot summer days of July are back and Miller County will be celebrating most of the week with the annual Miller County Fair. Looking for the right time to go to your favorite event? Here are the 2020 fair highlights:



Miller County Fair Parade



Kick off the Miller County Fair by attending the annual parade. This year the Miller County Fair Parade will be at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, July 7th in downtown Eldon!



The parade will start at the Eldon Career Center with line-up beginning at 5:00 pm on 2nd street behind the EHS Gym. The parade will continue downtown and will finish back where it started. See local 4-H groups, community floats, vintage cars, horse-drawn wagons, and much more. This year's theme is "American Flare at The County Fair!".



Carnival



Ready to ride? Fun Time Shows will be the carnival for the fair this year. The carnival will be open Tuesday through Saturday evenings. Armbands will be available nightly for $25.00 for unlimited riding from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

You can purchase these same armbands for $20.00 each in advance (purchase must be made by Tuesday, July 7th) at The Eldon Advertiser Office & Gerbes in Eldon.



Little Royalty Contest



The Little Mr. & Miss and the Prince and Princess will be selected on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm at the Eldon High School Performing Arts Center. Children from Miller and the adjoining counties between (and including) the ages of four and seven will be competing for the titles.



Pageant



The Miss Miller County and Miss Miller County Teen Scholarship pageants will be held on Monday, July 6th at the Eldon High School Performing Arts Center, beginning at 6:30 pm. Contestants will compete in: fitness wear or swimwear (Miss only can wear swimsuits), on-stage interview, evening gown & platform presentations, and talent (optional).



Admission is free. Those in attendance may contribute money towards the candidate of their choice for a People's Choice Award.

Youth Livestock Shows



Join area youth as they compete in the 2020 Miller County Fair Livestock Shows. The Bottle Calf Show will be at 5:00 pm Tuesday, July 7th. The Sheep and Goat Shows will immediately follow the Bottle Calf Show that same evening. The Hog Show will be on Wednesday July 8th at 6:30 pm and the Beef Show will be on Thursday, July 9th at 6:30 pm. Friday July 10th will be the final day of the livestock competition with the Rabbit and Poultry Shows being held at 9:00 am and 11:00 am respectively. The Livestock Auction will be at 6:30 pm Friday evening in the Show Arena. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 livestock show will be for In-County livestock only.



4-H/FFA Exhibits



Items created by local 4-H and FFA members will be on display during the week of the fair. Exhibit Check-In and Judging will be at the Fairgrounds on Sunday July 5th from 3-6 pm.



UTV Rodeo



Join the crowd at 7:30 pm on Tuesday evening for some UTV rodeo action. For more information contact Gary or Belinda Jones of J & B Promotions, LLC at 573 289-1236 or 573 289-2663.



Corn Hole Tournament



Join the crowd at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening for the first ever Miller County Fair Corn Hole Tournament.



Compact Figure 8 Challenge



Join the crowd at 7:30 pm on Friday evening for some rough and touch action. For more information contact Jacob Wood of Lucky 7's Promotions, LLC at 573 375-1717.



Demolition Derby



Come down Saturday night of the fair (July 11th) for the ever popular Demolition Derby starting at 7:00 pm.



Lion's Club & 4-H Concessions



You'll want to include a stop at the Lion's Club or 4-H concessions stands when planning your night at the fair. You can choose a delicious pulled-pork dinner, 1/4 lb. hamburgers, bratwursts, hot dogs, pizza, Frito Lay snacks, a cool soft drink or bottle of water and much more. Best of all, you will find all of our concession items featured at great prices.



Times and information gathered at www.millercountyfair.com



