Boone County ended the holiday weekend with the highest total yet of active COVID-19 infections and people in quarantine as the Columbia City Council prepares to vote on an ordinance mandating face masks in the city.

There were 166 active cases, 65 more than a week ago, and 422 people in quarantine because of possible exposure, 162 more than the previous Sunday. The Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 38 new cases, the second-highest single-day report of new coronavirus infections, but the department did not report on Saturday because of the July 4 holiday.

Masks are the center of conversations across the country regarding how to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. The council will vote on a citywide mask ordinance in the meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Monday

A protest against the ordinance, scheduled for 5 p.m. outside city hall, as of Sunday afternoon on Facebook showed around 20 going and a little over 100 interested. The event’s description called out the council for "tyranny."

Elsewhere in the Midwest, more extreme language is being used.

A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor's order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

The cartoon on the Anderson County Review's Facebook page depicts Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption is, "Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask ... and step onto the cattle car."

The newspaper posted the cartoon on Friday, the day that Kelly's mask order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus took effect. It's drawn several hundred comments, many of them strongly critical. Dane Hicks, the paper’s owner and publisher, said in an email to The Associated Press that he plans to publish the cartoon in the newspaper’s next edition Tuesday.

Kelly, who is Catholic, issued a statement saying, "Mr. Hicks’ decision to publish anti-Semitic imagery is deeply offensive and he should remove it immediately."

Critics of the cartoon demanded that Republican Party and GOP legislative leaders to repudiate the cartoon and Hicks.

Hicks' newspaper is based in the Anderson County seat of Garnett, about 65 miles southwest of Kansas City and has a circulation of about 2,100, according to the Kansas Press Association.

Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, said most if not all comparisons of current political events to the Holocaust are "odious" and said it’s "incoherent" to equate an action designed to save lives with mass murder. Finally, he said, putting the Star of David on Kelly’s mask is anti-Semitic because it implies "nefarious Jews" are behind her actions.

"This thing is like the trifecta of garbage," Rieber said.

Hicks said that if Holocaust survivors, their relatives or other Jews are offended, he would apologize to them because he means "no slight to them."

"Then again, they better than anyone should appreciate the harbingers of governmental overreach and the present but tender seedlings of tyranny," he added.

Hicks also derided some of his social media critics as "liberal Marxist parasites," adding, "As a traditional American, they are my enemy."

Kelly lifted statewide restrictions on businesses and public gatherings on May 26 after weeks of criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she was moving too slowly to reopen the state's economy. Some conservative GOP lawmakers also have accused her of being heavy-handed and even dictatorial in responding to the pandemic.

Missouri added 221 cases Sunday bringing the official total to 23,436. With the one death reported Sunday, Missouri’s death toll is now 1,028.

Fifty-five of Sunday’s new cases came from Kansas City, and nearby Jackson County added 11. On the other side of the state, St. Louis County and the city added a combined 45 cases. On Saturday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a staff member at the Schlafly branch of the St. Louis Public Library tested positive for the contagion days after working at the branch on June 24 and 25. The library is attempting to reach patrons and other staff members who may have been in contact with the infected employee, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Springfield’s Greene County added 11 cases. Hard-hit McDonald County added seven cases to bring its total cases to 612.

Sunday’s 221 cases are the lowest daily additions in Missouri since June 22, when the state added only 140 cases in a day. Thirty-six jurisdictions were reporting at least one new case.