Weekend Camden County press release:

On 06/30/2020 deputies were on Horseshoe Bend Parkway, when they observed a subject who they knew to have felony warrants out of Camden County. At this point a traffic stop was conducted. Deputies attempted to remove the subject from the vehicle to effect an arrest however, the driver resisted. While deputies were attempting to remove him from the vehicle, the driver rolled a window up on the deputy’s arm, trapping him in the vehicle. Assisting deputies were able to break the window and eventually remove the driver from the car. The male subject continued to be combative until he was eventually placed in custody. An assisting deputy suffered lacerations from the window because of the incident. The male subject was transported to the Camden Correctional Facility without further incident.

Campbell K Bee age 22 of Lake Ozark was arrested on four outstanding warrants related to assault, peace disturbance and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond pending further charges stemming from this incident.