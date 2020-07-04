The return of the Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to Columbia was celebrated when it was announced last year.

Mayor Brian Treece said at the announcement that sporting events had a $10 million economic impact on Columbia in 2018. More than 1,700 athletes and coaches were expected.

The games were supposed to take place last month. But they didn’t.

Instead, the Special Olympics were replaced with virtual games online.

That’s just one example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Columbia’s economy.

So far, Columbia has lost $16 million in canceled meetings and events, said Megan McConachie, spokeswoman for the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"That’s just what we’re able to track," McConachie said. "That’s just one piece of the pie."

The impact of shutdowns, with all major events canceled, is shown dramatically in the passenger counts at Columbia Regional Airport. Two months of 20 percent-plus growth gave way to March, when passenger counts slumped more than 42 percent.

It was the slowest March since 2016, with 12,388 passengers. To find an April or May with fewer passengers means searching records back to 2008.

In April, the 1,045 passengers were almost evenly split between departures and arrivals. In May, however, the 1,095 people who passed through the airport were all leaving.

The local economy probably will recover, but when it does, it won’t be on the same trajectory it was on before the pandemic, said University of Missouri economics professor Joseph Haslag, the Kenneth L. Lay chair of the Department of Economics.

"Maybe it won’t last too much longer," Haslag said. "It’s not going to come back completely."

In March, businesses and services shut down. The university ceased offering in-person classes and most students left town.

As they reopen, movie theaters, restaurants and bars won’t have the same number of people, Haslag said.

"Columbia has seen a bloom in the number of cases in the past three or four weeks," Haslag said of the virus. "This is kind of a permanent loss in economic activity."

The level of economic recovery and when it will start is difficult to know, he said.

Apartment buildings that cater to students are offering special rates and deals to try to lure students. Campus View Apartments advertised on its website 50 percent off all new and renewed leases for four months.

"Get in the door at $294," reads an advertisement on the Campus Lodge Apartments website. Grayson Cottages advertises rates as low as $475.

University Place Apartments is among the older student apartment buildings. Its website advertises rates as low as $479. Student leases are running behind last year, said manager Doug Miller.

"I can tell you that it’s pretty slow because everybody has a lot of apprehension," Miller said. "There’s a nervousness that if they sign a lease, the university will close and go online again."

His rates already were low and the rent includes fully furnished apartments and all utilities, he said.

Another problem is embassies are behind in processing student visas for international students, Miller said.

Columbia’s March unemployment rate was 2.6 percent. It fell off a cliff the next month, to 7.1 percent. It was 7.2 percent in May. Columbia is doing better than the state average, which was 10.1 percent.

Between the first week of March and the week ending June 20, there were 674,241 Missourians filing unemployment claims, according to state unemployment data.

The University of Missouri has laid off 148 workers and furloughed more than 3,000.

City sales tax revenue in June, reflecting sales in April, was down more than $150,000 from the same time during the previous year.

The impact on hotels can be tracked in the room taxes they pay to promote tourism and pay off city debt for a new terminal at the airport.

The tax generated $49,441 in April, 82 percent less than the previous April. There was another 80 percent drop in May. Hotels were 61 percent occupied in April 2019 and 21 percent in April 2020. They moved to nearly 31 percent occupancy in May.

High school and college and university graduations, the State FFA Convention, the state high school music competition and the cancellation of the Roots N Blues Festival this year all will have significant impacts, McConachie said.

Some things are coming back, she said.

"We are starting to see some sports tournaments organized," she said. "That’s an encouraging thing. Meetings and conventions are much longer term. There’s still a lot of unknowns for people. We are kind of walking on a tightrope, encouraging limited tourism where social distancing can be observed."

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719