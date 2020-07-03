A Sunrise Beach woman was minorly injured Thursday afternoon in an accident involving three vehicles on Highway 5 in Camden County just south of Sunset Palm South Junction.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Noelle Gann, 29, of Sunrise Beach struck the rear of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am being driven by 35-year-old Samantha White of Sunrise Beach as she slowed down and signaled to turn right onto Sunset Palms. The Cobalt proceeded to strike a southbound 2011 Jeep Compass being driven by 73-year-old Phyllis Vithulkos of Olathe, Kan., which ran off the right side of the roadway and returned to the road.

Gann was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance to treat minor injuries and both she and White were reported to be wearing safety devices. It is unknown if Vithulkos was wearing a safety device.

The Cobalt and Jeep Compass were reported to have extensive damage and were towed from the scene while the Pontiac Grand Am had minor damage and was secured roadside.