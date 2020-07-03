A pair of injuries were reported early Friday morning in an accident at Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Bittersweet Road where a vehicle traveled over a bluff and overturned.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Terrian Davis, 26, of Fulton, was heading south in a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria before he failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled over a 15-foot bluff before overturning. Davis received minor injuries and refused medical treatment on the scene while 24-year-old Nyarris Day of Jefferson City received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Neither occupants were reported to be wearing safety devices.

The Ford Crown Victoria was totaled and was towed from the scene.