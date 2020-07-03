An Iowa woman was injured Thursday morning in an accident on U.S. 54 just east of Copperhead Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by Berneal Aarhus, 81, of Walker, Iowa, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a delineator post, an electronic message board, guardrail and a tree before coming to a stop. Laura Aarhus, 80, was the lone passenger and received moderate injuries as both she and Berneal were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Berneal was uninjured and both occupants were reported to be wearing safety devices.

The Chevrolet Equinox was totaled and was towed from the scene.