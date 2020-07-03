A Fourth of July tradition at Lake of the Ozarks, fireworks displays will be held all over the area this weekend. Here's our list of where to go.

Have fun and be safe out on the water!

• Boogie on the Barge

42.6MM/Garrison Hollow Cove

Several businesses in the Lake area have partnered to present this 30-minute professional production by Premier Pyrotechnics held on July 3. Fireworks have been choreographed to patriotic music combined with favorite Midwest College fight songs which will be broadcast on 93.5FM during the show.

The event will include a 3,200 square foot “Boogie Barge” anchored at the 42.6-mile marker which will have a 1/2 court basketball court, dance floor and games. DJ Rusty Cundiff will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

Shuttle service to the barge will be available to take boaters to and from their boats. Children 7 and under are required to wear a life jacket.

Barge access is free to the first 100 guests, then cost is $10. All proceeds go to a local cancer organization and animal rescue facility.

Seating is limited and social distancing recommended. Bring a chair to watch the show.

• Lake Valley Golf Club

367 C.C. Blair Drive, Camdenton

Fireworks July 3 at dusk.

• Captain Ron’s

Lake Road 5-50 | 34.5MM

Fireworks show on July 3.

• City of Linn Creek

Lake Road 54-69

The City of Linn Creek will host an Independence Day Fireworks Display July 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Field from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Free show. Several food trucks will be parked.

• Bear Bottom Resort

123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach | 38MM

Display will be held July 4 at 9:45 p.m. Live music with Dirt Road Addiction that evening. A fireworks display is also held on Saturday nights throughout the summer.

• Margaritaville Lake Resort

494 Tan-Tar-A Drive, Osage Beach | 26MM

Display July 4 at dusk.

• Lodge of Four Seasons

315 Four Seasons Drive, Lake Ozark | 13MM

Display July 4 at dusk.

• Point Randall Resort

1584 Susan Road | 2MM

A professional fireworks display on the water on July 4.

• City of Eldon

Eldon Air Park

Fireworks show July 4 at dusk at the park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The city’s annual Independence Day celebration begins with a 5K Run/Walk in front of the public safety building at 7:30 a.m. Half-price swim will be offered at the Eldon Aquatic Center from noon-4 p.m. Food trucks will be at the park from 4-11 p.m. Other activities include: a petting zoo/unicorn rides from 4-6 p.m.; Patriotic Pet Contest at 6 p.m.; arts and craft vendors, and face painting from 4-8 p.m.; bounce house from 4-9 p.m., a concert by Pure Drive from 7-9 p.m.

• Playing Hooky Water Taxi

32697 Green Hills Rd, Gravois Mills | 8MM

Watch as Mystic Marina & Resort puts on a fireworks show from a 49-passenger catamaran. Held July 4. Playing Hooky Water Taxi will depart from the resort at 8 p.m. and return around 9:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person.

• Millstone Marina & RV Park

18096 Hwy. O, Gravois Mills | 7MM

On July 4, fireworks will be set off on the southwest point of the property at Millstone. Starts at 9 p.m.