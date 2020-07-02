Two significant rezoning cases will be considered during public hearings at the regular City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (today) at the City Hall

The OB Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the zoning requests. After the public hearings, the board will consider the zoning requests.

The public hearings include:

•Applicant Ebling Enterprises, Inc. is requesting a change in zoning from C1 (General Commercial) to C1 (General Commercial) and C1b (Commercial Lodging) with a PUD 1 Overlay for the development of condominiums, a hotel and a restaurant on the subject property. The proposal calls for 139 condominium units, a minimum 72-unit hotel facility and 250-seat restaurant facility.

•Rezoning of 2.7 acres of property along Passover Road from A-1 Agriculture to R-1b Single Family. The request is being made by Dennis House, Trustee. The applicant wants to separate the homes on their own lots and sell them, but to do that the property must be rezoned.

Also on the agenda:

•Consideration of a request by Arrowhead Development Group, LLC. Dogwood Hills Land Holdings, Inc., for approval of the final plats for Arrowhead Center on Rt. KK. A skilled nursing and assisted living facility have been completed.

•Consideration of an agreement with the School of the Osage for continuation of a School Resource Officer (SRO) agreement between the school district and the City of Osage Beach.

•Consideration of an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts within the city limits of Osage Beach.

•Amending the membership of the Citizens Advisory Committee.

•Establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest.

•Adjourning from open session to closed session to discuss the hiring, firing, discipling or promoting of particular employees.

For more information on any of these items, go to the city’s website at https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/















