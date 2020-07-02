The Morgan County Health Center is investigating and responding to a small cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The Morgan County Health Center is investigating and responding to a small cluster of COVID-19 cases. While the appearance of cases can cause uncertainty within the community, to protect their privacy, we cannot provide additional details about the individuals. We do want people to know that, as we do in all cases, we are identifying and contacting those at risk, and providing guidance for isolation or quarantine as appropriate. The cases are currently limited to a small number of people with familial connections. There does not appear to be additional community spread associated with this outbreak. Because COVID-19 spreads easily from person-to-person, these types of investigations are becoming more common ─ especially as more sectors open back up, and more people are getting together with family and friends and others in their communities. The Morgan County Health Center continues to urge the public to stay diligent in taking appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.