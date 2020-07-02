Currently, Miller County has a total of 20 cases, of which 7 remain active. All other cases have recovered. No Miller County case has been hospitalized or have deceased.

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day! The Lake of the Ozarks will have thousands of visitors from all over the country packing our restaurants, bars, and other businesses, just like every weekend since Mid-May. Many of our local communities will host a variety of activities, including parades and fireworks displays. It remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper use of masks, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and avoid sick people, or if sick yourself, stay home. Masks are very effective and strongly encouraged when distancing is not an option.

The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently we have a total of 20 cases, of which 7 remain active. All other cases have recovered. No Miller County case has been hospitalized or have deceased. Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 are directed to isolate in their home and not go to work, school, or anywhere in public. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, notify all close contacts to be placed on quarantine, monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discuss testing options. We will continue to update our website’s dashboard with number of reported cases, number of active cases, and very basic demographics. We will not issue a press release for every newly reported case.

Most of the new cases have been associated with young people in the service industry in the Lake Area. Employees of restaurants, bars, gas docks, etc. are at higher risk because of the volume of people they interact with at a close distance. We strongly encourage those that have jobs where it is impossible to distance themselves to wear a mask and, again please stay home if sick and call their health care provider. This includes a fever of 100.4 or greater, any symptoms that are similar to a cold or flu, diarrhea, and a loss of sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild the symptom.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and aggressively perform contact tracing as recommended by Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411.

Every healthcare provider offers the COVID-19 test, including Lake Regional, Capital Region, SSM, Boone Hospital, and Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics throughout the county. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays (centralozarks.org). Additional free community testing will be available in Jefferson City on July 7, 8, and 9 from 7 am to 7 pm at Cole County Health Department’s former address of 1616 Industrial Drive. Everyone is welcome, regardless of residency, but registration is strongly encouraged at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

For the most up to date information, like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth. Our dashboard and guidance for a variety of businesses and activities can be found at millercountyhealth.com.