Taking a look back at the Moulder Hotel we see folks leisurely sitting outside enjoying a warm summer day in old Linn Creek. Thomas Hart Benton Moulder (1844-1922) was the sixth son of George Moulder. T. H. B. Moulder was a farmer and owner of the Moulder Hotel in Old Linn Creek. Meals were served “family style”. When pancakes were on the breakfast menu, Aunt Lizzie made plate-sized pancakes, piled high, for each order. Lizzie churned the fresh buttermilk in her kitchen. The butter and sorghum molasses were included with the pancakes at a cost of twenty-five cents for the meal.