To benefit the Share the Harvest Food Pantry of Camdenton, the Osage Community Lodge #2705 in Laurie held a food drive during the Covid-19 shut-down time. They collected from Lodge members two pickup truck loads of canned and boxed items, including vegetables, fruits, cheese, meats, for a total of 1276 pounds of food, plus $1300 in cash donations. Elks Care, Elks Share. Left to right: Stan Pylar, Wolf Riemann, Gaylynn Meek, JoEllen Shelby, Ray Shelby, and Barry Meek.