Four passengers received injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Camden County.

Ashley M. Menke, 35, was driving her 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Brittany D. Wallace, 27, Jacob M. Watt, 30 and Anthony W. Carlson, 41, in the vehicle. Menke failed to yield to Terry K. Williams, 66, driving his 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 as he was making a left turn onto North MO-7 from Old Nonsuch Rd. The collision occurred in the northbound lane.

Both vehicles traveled off the left side of the road and collided with a fence. Wallace and Menke received serious injured, Carlson received moderate injured and Watt suffered only minor injuries. Williams was not injured.

The Hyundai was totaled while the Dodge Ram only received moderate damage.

Menke was the only passenger in her vehicle wearing a safety device.