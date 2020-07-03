Barring any unforeseen developments, the 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will be held as scheduled, closing out the summer season the last weekend in August.

Barring any unforeseen developments, the 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will be held as scheduled, closing out the summer season the last weekend in August.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the US, named one of the nation’s eight “must-see” boating events according to Powerboat Magazine. The Shootout will take place at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill in Sunrise Beach (Lake Road 5-50, mile marker 34.5). The event raises funds for eight Lake-area rescue teams and numerous other charitable organizations. Last year, $357,000.00 was distributed to 32 different Charities and 8 Fire Departments.

The event draws thousands of spectators and racing crews to Lake of the Ozarks for a week-long celebration culminating with the actual races on Aug.29-30.

While many other lake events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, Shootout has not.

As of July 2, Ron Duggan, one of the organizers of the event, said it was still on.

Boaters need to be aware the no-wake zone for the event will be in place that weekend. It runs from the 31-mile marker to the 36-mile marker from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 29th, and 30th. This year on Saturday, August 29th, the no-wake zone will be extended to the 21-mile marker from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. .