The Meramec Regional Planning Commission and the Phelps County Public Housing Agency offices are now open.

The Phelps County PHA is seeing clients by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 573-265-4200. Drop-in visits are discouraged.

Social distancing and use of masks and hand sanitizer is encouraged during visits. Individuals who have had any flu-like symptoms or been in contact with anyone who has had flu-like symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days are required to reschedule their appointments.

Housing applications are available at phelpsco.housingmanager.com or in paper form in the box to the right of the Phelps County PHA entrance. Completed applications and other paperwork can be left in the locked drop box to the left of the housing entrance.

MRPC provides staffing to the Phelps County Public Housing Agency that provides rental assistance to over 750 low-income families in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps (outside the city limits of Rolla) and Washington counties. The PHA also offers the Family Self-Sufficiency Program where clients develop a goal-oriented, five-year plan that moves them toward self-sufficiency and independence from government programs.