Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, will hold an enrollment event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Lake Ozark Speedway, 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, Missouri. Truman VA enrollment specialists will staff a booth in the speedway’s common area, where vendors and food stands are located. The purpose of the event is to provide on-site enrollment and eligibility information for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care services.

“Our mission is to take care of our Veterans,” said Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, medical center director of Truman VA. “Often we have Veterans reach out to us about medical coverage because they are not sure if they quality for VA care. We staff outreach events like this because we want Veterans to know that we are here to help them. There are several ways that Veterans may qualify, and we want to make enrolling as easy as possible for those who have served in the armed forces. Also, we’ve recently had Veterans reach out to us because they are experiencing gaps in health care due to financial hardship. We will do everything that we can to assist our Veterans with possible enrollment.”

The basic requirements for eligibility include a military discharge under conditions that are other than dishonorable and completing 24 months of continuous active service ― or completing the full period for which a reservist or guardsman is called to active duty in support of a military operation. Once these basic requirements have been met, Veterans will either qualify because of specialized eligibility, such as serving during certain time periods, or for service-connected injuries. A Veteran also may be eligible based on their current or projected financial situation.

Any Veteran who meets the eligibility requirements of time in and character of service and has questions about the possibility of enrolling in VA health care, should either attend Saturday’s enrollment event or call (573) 814-6535. Veterans should have their DD Form 214 available. If a DD Form 214 ― often referred to by Veterans as ‘discharge papers’ ― is unavailable, verification of eligibility may be possible by using a Social Security number.

“I would like to ask the community to share this information with any Veteran they know,” Hall said. “Having access to comprehensive, quality health care is crucial ― now more than ever. Please help us help our Veterans.”