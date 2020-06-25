The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney has filed a second rape charge against a Kansas City area couple after a second victim came forward alleging she had also been raped after meeting the two at a lakefront venue.

Cassandra Weeding, 39, and Carl Mort, 41, were arrested and charged with rape on June 16. The Overland Park couple were charged in January with rape, sodomy and possession of a controlled substance in Morgan County. The first charges stemmed from an incident alleged to have taken place on the couple’s boat in July of 2019. The second rape charge is alleged to have taken place in June of 2017.

The allegations in the first and the second case follow the same pattern. Wedeking and Mort offer to help the victim and once on their boat, the assaults take place. The first victim alleged she came in contact with the couple at Coconut’s in Gravois Mills. The second victim said she meet the couple at

Tap and Grill Lakeside Brew Haus. Both victims said the couple’s boat was docked at Millstone Marina. The marina is near Coconuts and next to Tap and Grill.

The second victim said she was able to get away from the couple and call a relative for help. She then called another person who had been with here and was still on the boat, warning them to leave.

The victim said she decided to come forward after learning investigators were looking for other victims.

The case has been investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.