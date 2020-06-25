Michelle Ray has accepted a position as Receptionist/ Administrative Assistant with the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau staring Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Michelle Ray has accepted a position as Receptionist/ Administrative Assistant with the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau staring Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Michelle is from Topeka, KS and moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1996 from Arnold, MO. Michelle is working toward a bachelor’s degree in human services with an emphasis in mental health at Washburn University. Michelle’s experience includes Warranty Representative at Quality RV in Linn Creek and she worked in Accounting & Business Management at S&S Engineering in Overland Park, KS. Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director, Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau states, “Michelle has extensive experience that will be very beneficial in her new role with our organization. We look forward to having Michelle join our team”. Between working and raising her three boys Michelle still finds time to enjoy fishing and kayaking at the Lake of the Ozarks.