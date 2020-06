The Home for the Holidays contest ran in November and December of 2019, sponsored by Evergreen. Due to Evergreen being closed for the season until 4/20 and COVID, the winners were finally announced this past weekend. The winners are: Diane Pascuzzi 1st Place $250 Certificate, Natural Snowy Christmas from Zearing, IA 50278 and Sharon Walker 2nd Place $150 Certificate, Naughty Elf – Whimsical Christmas from Climax Springs, MO.