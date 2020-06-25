In a Facebook post on the business's account, the news was shared that the Funky Buffalo coffee house would be closing its doors permanently June 25.

The COVID pandemic has brought not only health troubles but also troubles in the small business world, as a number of local shops are seeing tough times ahead.

In a Facebook post on the business's account, the news was shared that the Funky Buffalo coffee house would be closing its doors permanently June 25.

The statement reads as follows:

"The Small Business struggle has been real during these crazy times we are living in. The amount of qualified employees that are willing to work are virtually unheard of. With that being said Thursday will be our last day. Thank you to all of our loyal, happy, and friendly customers that we have served in our 5 1/2 years. Please continue to shop local, be kind to others, and support small business. That’s what it takes to make our community thrive!"