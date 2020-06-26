Camden County has received $5.4 million as the county’s share of the $2.4 billion in federal funding under the CARES Act allocated to the state of Missouri. The funds are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to local governments.

The funds are intended to help with recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, Missouri has received around $2.4 billion in federal funding, including almost $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County.Twenty-five percent of the remaining state share is being distributed to Missouri counties based on population.

Camden County Associate Commissioner Bev Thomas said no funds have been distributed at this time. The county has received requests for funds from some municipalities, governmental entities and others.

“All requests are being reviewed at this time. The distribution of these funds is under extremely strict state guidelines. The county is being diligent in regards to use,” she said.

Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty said one of the issues is determining what the county can and cannot legally use the funds to cover. The state has a committee overseeing the allocation and use of the funds.

Hasty said the county needs to be clear on how they need to use the funds before they start processing applications.

Although Morgan and Miller counties did not receive as much as Camden County, they are also looking at how the funds can be used. Both counties are contracting with the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Governments to handle distribution of their share of the CARE funds.