Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge #2517, Osage Beach, held their annual Flag Day Service in Lake Ozark, Sunday, June 14, 2020. The dedication of a flagpole and flag was held at the Blue Star Memorial. The Arrowhead Garden Club and members of the Elks purchased the flagpole and flag. Speakers included Shirley Wicker, member of the Elks and Arrowhead Garden Club and Mayor Murawski of Lake Ozark. The tradition of the Elks Flag Day Service with the Parade of the Flags and narrated History of the Flag was presented by officers of the Elks Lodge #2517 and Boy Scout Troop #21. The Memorial is on Business Hwy 54 west of the Lake Ozark City Hall.