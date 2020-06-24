Co-Mo Connect Powered by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative donated $1.741.81 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack Program.

The funds for this donation came from Co-Mo employee payroll contributions, and a charitable program through CoBank called Sharing Success. The CoBank program was able to match what the cooperative contributed, which will provide food using the Buddy Pack Program to children in Co-Mo’s service territory who might otherwise go hungry.

The Buddy Pack Program is designed to provide nutritious food to children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. At elementary schools, Buddy Packs are bags that contain two ready-to-eat entrees, a fruit cup, cereal with shelf-stable milk and a nutritional bar. Peanut butter is also provided monthly. At upper-level schools, food is discreetly distributed through school pantries.

“One of our founding principles is ‘Concern for Community,’ and for us, that concern is genuine, even more so when it comes to children,” said Co-Mo CEO Aaron Bradshaw. “We are thankful for the generosity of our employees and the CoBank Sharing Success program.”

To learn more about the Buddy Pack program or donate, go to https://sharefoodbringhope.org/our-programs.

About Co-Mo Connect Powered by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative

Co-Mo Connect exists to improve the quality of life for the region it serves with fair and reasonable prices for electric, internet, TV, and phone services. It also works to support its communities through economic, civic, and educational opportunities.