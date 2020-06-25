After two years of work by the members of the Climax Springs school district, the FFA Chapter has officially been presented a charter by the Missouri FFA Association.

After two years of work by the members of the Climax Springs school district, the FFA Chapter has officially been presented a charter by the Missouri FFA Association.

Climax Springs Principal Brandon Jackson says that in order to get the chapter started, there were several steps taken. Firstly, he says he felt it was necessary to speak with student and parents to gauge interest. Once he was sure that this would be a worthwhile move, Climax Springs invited the Missouri State FFA officer team along with the department of Elementary and secondary education to come and do interest surveys and talk about program options with students.

Since becoming Principal, Jackson says it was very evident Climax Springs was lacking in career and technical education. This project with the FFA soon became a focus.

“Establishing an agricultural program was one of my top priorities,” Jackson said. “Agricultural education not only teaches agricultural topics but also branches into other areas such as business, mechanics, building trades, etc.”

Joni Fields, Climax Springs FFA Chapter advisor, worked last summer on a program of activities, planned the charter ceremony, created chapter officer applications and other details.

“It was a lot of work, planning, creating and executing throughout the year to get a good solid foundation started,” Fields said. “We held our official chartering ceremony on Oct. 9, 2019, with approximately 100 members and guests present.”

Fields said the chapter will work to have a solid program, focusing on giving back to the school and community.

“Last year, we were extremely blessed with numerous financial contributions throughout the year,” Fields said. “This allowed us to make certain that all of our members were able to attend and participate in as much as possible. We hosted a Can Food/Penny Wars, where with some advertising and friendly competition between grades, we were able to collect over 600 canned goods and $1,300.”

The Climax Springs FFA Chapter is now one of the 348 chapters of the Missouri FFA Association. The association has approximately 26,000 members, ranking sixth as a state in membership. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Looking forward, Jackson says he is excited to see what the future holds for the Climax Springs FFA chapter and believes it will only continue to grow and thrive in the community.

“I would love to see our chapter grow and develop into one of the top performing chapters in Missouri,” Jackson said. “We had an outstanding year this year, and I cannot wait to see what all this chapter accomplishes in the next few years.”

Joni Fields quotes were provided by a moffaconv@missouri.edu press release.