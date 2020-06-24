Neil Carter said he was “feeling lucky” when he purchased a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” Scratchers ticket at Bagnell Eagle Stop, 308 N. Shore Drive, in Lake Ozark. After uncovering a $100,000 top prize, he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I called my dad to come look and make sure it was real,” Carter recalled about his win. “It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Carter, a server in Osage Beach, said there’s “no way” he’s going to stop working. He plans to invest the money and keep playing the Lottery.

“I’m going to continue playing Scratchers,” he said. “You can’t win if you don’t play!”

“Heaps of $500s” is a $5 ticket with more than $7.8 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including two more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Miller County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $395,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $584,000 went to education programs in the county.