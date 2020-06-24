Through collaboration efforts of the local Chambers of Commerce and Lake Media, four “Meet the Candidate” forums will take place in July in the three county region.

Through collaboration efforts of the local Chambers of Commerce and Lake Media, four “Meet the Candidate” forums will take place in July in the three county region. The organizations are working together to provide community members an opportunity to meet the candidates and for the candidates to participate in an informative, facilitated question and answer session.

The forums will take place from 6-8p.m. as follows: Miller County Forum on Tuesday, July 14 at the Eldon Performing Arts Center; 26th Circuit Judge and State Representative Forum on Thursday, July 16 at the RC Worthan Theater at the Camdenton High School; Morgan County Forum on Tuesday, July 21 at the Versailles Performing Arts Center; and lastly, the Camden County Forum on Thursday, July 23 at the RC Worthan Theater at the Camdenton High School.

All candidates are invited to participate however only contested races will be featured in the facilitated program. The committee is seeking questions from the general public for use during the forum. Please submit your questions to any of the collaborating organizations no later than Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

LakeSun/LakeNewsOnline.com is seeking input from readers for topics and/or questions they would like candidates to address. Anyone with questions is invited to submit those to jmiller@lakesunonline.com.