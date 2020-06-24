According to the Census 2020 website June 23, only 34.1 percent of Lake Ozark residents have responded to Census questionnaires. Of that total, only 17.2 responded via the Internet.

Lake Ozark residents have a way to go in self-responding to the Census 2020 project to update overall population.

Those numbers put Lake Ozark residents behind most other communities on the east side of the Lake when it comes to self-responding. Only Osage Beach has fewer responses at 28.0 percent (21.8 via Internet).

Camdenton leads the pack with an impressive 60 percent response (47.9 percent via Internet), with Eldon a close second at 59.6 percent (45.9 percent via internet). Linn Creek has a self-response rate of 33.9 percent (10.2 via Internet.)

On the flip side, Miller County has a response rate of 52.1 percent, Camden County is 33 percent and Morgan County is at 38.8 percent (22.2 Internet.)

The state of Missouri is doing well at 61.7 percent.

Essential participation

As the country slowly emerges from the shadows of COVID-19, one of the most important things area residents can do is make sure they are taking part in Census 2020.

City of Lake Ozark officials say it is especially important for residents to participate. Thousands of dollars in state and federal funds available to the city are population based. If residents fail to register with the Census the city may not receive revenue it is entitled to. When that happens, the city has to rely on other sources to fund city services.

Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski urges residents to make sure they are being counted.

“What you may not realize is the 2020 Census will help ensure we get our share of federal and state funding for programs critical to our community,” he said. “This includes funding for hospitals, roads and bridges, schools and programs like Head Start, free- or reduced-priced school lunches, and services specifically aimed at rural areas. This is more important than ever as we continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

More than half of the households across America have responded and more are responding every day. All households in the lake area should have either gotten a Census form in the mail, or at their front door. Anyone who hasn't can go online and fill it out using their address at my2020census.gov.

Many local businesses, big and small, rely on Census statistics to make important business decisions. By responding to the 2020 Census, residents are providing valuable information for business owners where many businesses are family owned, the mayor pointed out.

“This information is critical and your response matters,” Murawski said.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau counts everyone who lives in the United States. Responding to the 2020 Census gives everyone in the community the opportunity to help shape their future. A complete and accurate count determines our representation in Jefferson City and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

People may respond to the 2020 Census from their smartphone, table or computer as well.

Self-Response Rates (Percentage)

6/23/2020

Camdenton60.1

Eldon 59.6

Versailles 56.7

Lake Ozark34.1

Linn Creek33.9

Osage Beach27.9

Sunrise Beach 25.7

Camden County33.1

Miller County 52.1

Morgan County38.8

Now hiring

The Census Bureau is looking to hire 354 people in the lake area.

You could be a Census taker and earn extra income, have weekly pay, paid training and enjoy flexible hours.

Apply online at 2020CENSUS.GOV/JOBS

